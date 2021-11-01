Vicky Kaushal on replacing Irrfan in Sardar Udham: Never tried matching his standard or fitting into his shoes

Vicky Kaushal has been all over the headlines of late courtesy his stupendous performance in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham. He was seen playing the titular role in the movie and his acting prowess has left everyone amazed. But did you know that not Vicky but Irrfan Khan was Shoojit’s first choice for the lead role in Sardar Udham? Well, Shoojit wanted to make the movie with the late actor, however, Irrfan’s ill health and his unfortunate demise left changed the plans.

And while Vicky is basking in the success of Sardar Udham, he recently opened up about replacing Irrfan in the movie and said that the late actor’s standard cannot be matched. Talking about it, Vicky told TOI, “I never tried matching his standard or fitting into his shoes. It’s impossible to match Irrfan Saab. I have been very hungry to be a part of the world that Shoojit Sircar creates. I have been wanting it since I became an actor. I have been an admirer of his honesty and the bravery with which he narrates a story. It was my good fortune that I became a part of Sardar Udham”.

Vicky further stated that a part of him wanted Irrfan to headline the project. “I had a reality check that I cannot step into Irrfan Saab's shoes because they are special and they’re made of something else. I knew that I can work to the best of my capabilities, be honest to the process and make this into a tribute to him as a legend who went away too soon. I have lived with a bittersweet feeling from the time I got this opportunity. Some part of me wished that this didn’t happen and the need for me to take up the film didn’t ever arise. A part of my heart always wished that Irrfan Saab should have headlined Sardar Udham. I think he is there, up there and around us, blessing us and appreciating our effort to make this film,” he added.

As of now, Vicky is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s much talked about The Immortal Ashwatthama which will reportedly have Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Also Read: Exclusive: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal soon to be Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's neighbours