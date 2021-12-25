Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai just in time to celebrate Christmas with wifey Katrina Kaif; PHOTOS

Okay, let us be honest- Airport fashion speaks a lot about a person. What you wear when you are travelling needs to be comfy but somehow fashionable too - and finding the perfect blend can be tricky! Fortunately, most celebs know the recipe all too well and usually give us the best fits at the airport. Proving the same, recently, brand new dulhanVicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport arrivals just in time to celebrate Christmas with his love, Katrina Kaif. and damn- he looked hot! Since his wedding, the ‘Lust Stories’ actor has been quite active on Insta and shared the prettiest wedding pics! Well, it seems like decked up or not - Vicky sir can pull off every look that he wants to!

In the pics captured, Vicky Kaushal gave off the perfect cool dude vibes. He sported a black ripped hoodie with bits of white and greens showing - an element that made the hoodie super funky. He paired it up with blue jeans, white sneakers, and a brown leather bag that casually rested on one of his shoulders. Men in the back - take notes from Vicky’s laid-back style!

Check the pics here:

Since the time Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their wedding announcement, the two have been making quite a lot of public appearances. While the wedding pictures were already too much for our poor hearts, the couple’s public spotting has also kept the fans quite excited and buzzing. Just a while back, the newlyweds were seen leaving for the gym together. Okay, let’s just agree on this - VicKat is one of the most adorable pairings ever!

