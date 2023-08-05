Vicky Kaushal revealed in an event that Katrina Kaif once sent him videos of kids saying ‘All the best, Vicky uncle’; Here’s why

One of the power couples of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, tied the knot in the year 2021, and since then, they have been setting couple goals. It is quite evident how both of them don’t leave a single opportunity to appreciate each other. Recently, Vicky Kaushal revealed in an event that Katrina Kaif helped him once in 2020 when he was nervous before going on stage to perform. Here’s a closer look.

Vicky Kaushal revealed how wife Katrina cheered him before going on stage

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan, revealed at an event how Katrina Kaif cheered him up before going on stage as he was nervous. Kaushal said, “One thing that really helped me was… Katrina was playing with those kids over there, celebrating their annual function and she actually kept sending me videos of kids performing on the stage. I saw them performing on the stage, one of them was a giraffe, one of them a sunflower, they were just dancing around and they sent me a video with all these smiles and said ‘all the best Vicky uncle’ and that really changed me…” Moreover, the Uri actor also shared how that particular incident made him feel better - seeing all of them performing with no worry and with so much joy. This feeling and perception was what Kaushal carried on stage, as said by the actor himself. Have a look:

In fact, Vicky Kaushal’s mother-in-law Susanna also shared photographs on her Instagram in which Katrina Kaif is seen talking to a kid. Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal shared a funny anecdote about his and Katrina Kaif’s family

Vicky Kaushal, who gained fame after making his debut in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan, married the love of his life Katrina Kaif in an intimate but lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close friends and loved ones. Interestingly, in one of the interviews, Kaushal opened up about Katrina and his family backgrounds. He shared that the difference between their family was visible during the wedding festivities itself. While one family was Punjabi and was stuck at food-counters, the other one was UK-based.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on the work front

While the actor was last seen in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.