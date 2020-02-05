Vicky Kaushal REVEALS about his scary moments while shooting for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship; WATCH

As Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, he got candid about his moments of horror while shooting this Karan Johar production.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, is all to woo the audience with his upcoming project Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie happens to be a horror flick and marks Vicky first attempt exploring this territory. Interestingly, ever since the trailer of the movie was unveiled, it has received a massive response from the audience. And while the viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, Vicky recently got candid about exploring the horror genre for the first time.

In a video shared by Dharma Productions, Vicky revealed that he has been quite scared of ghosts and also had his share of scary moments while shooting for the movie. Talking about the same, the Raman Raghav 2.0 star stated that he had his horror moments on the sets while shooting the intense underwater sequences for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship as he is scared of water. “I remember the first day of underwater shoot, I was panicking. I was scared and I couldn’t really perform,” he was quoted saying.

He further mentioned that his team was well aware of his fear and kept stools in the pool where he could stand on. However, every time, the stool was taken away for the shot, Vicky used to panic. But, the Raazi actor decided to overcome his fear and sat on the floor in the pool for over 30-45 minutes for the same. He mentioned, “I remember for the next 30-45 minutes I was sitting on the floor in the pool with that oxygen mask and just getting rid of my fear and just saying to myself that it’s okay. And then I enjoyed a lot.”

For the uninitiated, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship marks ’s Dharma Productions first attempt at the horror genre. Apart from Vicky, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

