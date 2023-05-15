Vicky Kaushal reveals changes in his life after wedding with Katrina Kaif: I was drunk a day before…

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was a grand affair. These two make for a royal Bollywood pair and their wedding is still talked about even after a year. The couple who kept mum about their relationship till the day of their wedding, tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairy tale. Today at the trailer launch of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor was questioned about his wedding ceremony and the changes in his life post-wedding. Scroll down to read his hilarious response.

Vicky Kaushal on changes in his life pre-wedding and post-wedding

Talking about his wedding ceremony, Vicky Kaushal cited the benefit of cross-cultural marriage. He said, “At my wedding, I clearly knew who is from my side and who is from Katrina's side. One family was from Punjab, and one family was from the UK.” Further when asked about changes pre-wedding and post-wedding in his life, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor said, “I was drunk a day before the wedding, and hungover a day after the wedding. I was single a day before married, I was married a day after my wedding.”

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s grand entry at the trailer launch

It is a big day for Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as the trailer of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released today. Sara stunned in a yellow saree while Vicky looked dapper in his denim-on-denim look. Both the stars arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the trailer launch amidst dhol playing in the background. It was quite a lively sight to see both the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars to dance on the beats of the dhol. Later, Vicky can be seen taking the dhol from one of the men playing it and flaunting his skill of playing the dhol while Sara danced on his tunes.

