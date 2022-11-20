Vicky Kaushal reveals he didn’t burst into tears while working on Govinda Naam Mera, Here is why

Speaking on these developments, Vicky Kaushal expressed his opinions on how he felt working in the film.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. A few days ago, the makers of the film Govinda Naam Mera unveiled the film's posters which stars Kaushal alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. And now, in the latest update, the makers unveiled this comedy thriller’s trailer today. This film, for those unaware, is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar .

At the trailer launch event held today in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal highlighted that, unlike his previous films, he did not cry while working on this film. Here is why.

As reported by the Indian Express, Vicky said, “A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he’s writing something ‘paagal’ (wild) with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story.”

“I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal, while speaking at the trailer launch event, recalled that his relatives would often heap praises on his performances, but with one constant complaint: That he doesn’t sing or dance in his films. Breaking such barriers, Vicky said, “with Govinda Naam Mera, they finally can watch a masala film featuring him.”

“Whenever I would meet my maasis or chachas (uncle and aunts) in Punjab, they’d say after every film, ‘bohot achchi acting ki hai lekin naach-gana kab karega tu? (You’ve acted very well, but when will you do a song and dance film?)’ So finally, that film came!,” Vicky said, as reported by the Indian Express.