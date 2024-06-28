Vicky Kaushal reveals he gave Katrina Kaif a hint about her appearance in Bad Newz; here’s how she reacted

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Bad Newz. The trailer of the comedy also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched today, June 28. There is a scene in the trailer where Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif’s poster is featured on a wall, and this was certainly a surprise for the fans of the couple. Vicky revealed that he had given a hint to Katrina about her appearance and also talked about how she reacted to it.

Vicky Kaushal about Katrina Kaif’s appearance in the Bad Newz trailer

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai today, Vicky Kaushal discussed Katrina Kaif’s appearance in his movie Bad Newz. He revealed that Katrina hadn’t seen the trailer in advance, and maybe she would’ve watched it after its release.

He shared, “Par maine usse sirf yahi hint diya tha ki tum bhi ho trailer mein (But I gave her a hint that she was also there in the trailer).”

Talking about Katrina’s reaction to it, Vicky said, “Toh woh badi confused thi ki main kaise hun trailer mein (So, she got very confused about how she was in the trailer).” The actor added that he would now take her review and ask how she liked the trailer.

About Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz

The trailer of Bad Newz offers a glimpse into the story, which is based on a one-in-a-billion situation. In the comedy entertainer, Triptii Dimri’s character finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

Advertisement

The 2-minute, 57-second trailer is filled with hilarious jokes and punchlines that are bound to leave the audience in splits. The song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam has also been used in the background, adding to its appeal. The film is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the movie is directed by Anand Tiwari. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz arrives in theaters on July 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Sunny Kaushal wishes rumored GF Sharvari Wagh on her birthday; Vicky Kaushal sends ‘lots of love’ to ‘Sharu’