Vicky Kaushal reveals he has max photos of Katrina Kaif even after '400-500 pics for Sam Bahadur's research'

Vicky Kaushal is in full swing, preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The actor has received acclaim for the glimpses of his performance in the trailer and is actively involved in promotional activities. In a recent interaction, Vicky made an endearing confession, revealing that despite having numerous photos from his film's research, the majority were still of his wife, Katrina Kaif.

During his recent promotional visit to Dubai for the movie Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal, adorned in a stylish blue suit, shared a charming revelation with fans indicating the special place his wife Katrina Kaif holds in his life. He disclosed, “I have 400-500 pics for Sam Bahadur's research, even then the maximum pictures are of your bhabhi (Katrina).”

Vicky Kaushal on how his life changed post marriage to Katrina Kaif

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal opened up about life post-marriage to Katrina Kaif, describing it as "really beautiful." He shared that they don't delve into work-related discussions much.

Vicky expressed, “It really is a blessing to find that companion for yourself where you truly feel like you've come back home.” Describing it as a satisfying and grounding experience, he called Katrina a lovely human and revealed that he has embraced more travel since she became a part of his life.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s professional front

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in the family drama The Great Indian Family. His upcoming project, Sam Bahadur, is centered on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is slated to premiere in theaters on December 1.

Adding to the December excitement, Vicky also plays a significant role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and more.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif recently graced the spy universe once again in Tiger 3, reprising her role as Zoya opposite Salman Khan’s Tiger. Following this action-packed venture, her next film, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

