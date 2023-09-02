Vicky Kaushal reveals he shot ‘constantly’ for 3 nights without sleep for Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, is now gearing up for the release of his next one, The Great Indian Family. The film’s ensemble cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, and others. The first track from the film, titled Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja was released by the makers a few days ago, in which Vicky was introduced as the singing sensation Bhajan Kumar. Now, Vicky revealed that he spent three consecutive sleepless nights shooting for the song.

Vicky says, “Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja is my entry sequence in TGIF. A massive set was built that replicated a heartland town in India. The environment was infectious, there were countless dancers and crew who added to the vibe. We have constantly shot for 3 whole nights! Yes, I was sleepless, we all were but we were loving the vibe!”

The song is growing on the charts as the big Janmashtami song of the year! Vicky says Yash Raj Films (aka YRF) went all out to give massive scale to his entry sequence because he is playing a singing sensation from Heartland India!

He says, “YRF really mounted Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja to showcase the popularity of Bhajan Kumar in his hometown. My character is a singing icon in his town and the people of this town adore him.” Vicky adds, “The scale of the song had to match the love that the people have for Bhajan Kumar. I had an amazing time shooting this song. I hope that people love this song too and it becomes the song to listen to this Janmashtami!”

About The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family is a comedy film helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner. The film will hit the big screens on September 25, 2023.

