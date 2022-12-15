Vicky Kaushal reveals he wanted to be part of THIS film; Find out
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera is releasing on December 16 on OTT.
Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next release title Govinda Naam Mera co starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film trailer has already received a positive response from the audience. To note, the comedy entertainer is set to release on the OTT platform on December 16. Meanwhile, the lead actors are seen promoting the film on all platforms. In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky and Kiara were seen talking about many things including their favourite films which they wished to be part of.
I wanted to be part of…
When asked by Vicky Kaushal about his favourite film which he loved to be a part of, the Masaan actor replied, “For me, it was RRR. I was just going to say that. And I think that’s the beauty of Rajamouli sir and not just for the actors he just evokes emotion in every person whose watching that film I want to be there, I want to do that, I want to jump out of that truck with those animals. It's just that how he transports into that world and I think every time he made a film, he makes me feel like I just want to be part of that film. I wish I was part of that film.”
Talking about RRR, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. It has been nominated in two categories for next year's Golden Globe Awards. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also seen in the film.
Govinda Naam Mera
The comedy thriller is directed by Shashank Khaitan. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the role of a dance choreographer. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads. The stellar cast also includes Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty, and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.
Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front
Kaushal will next feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will be seen in a biopic on Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.
ALSO READ: How good is Vicky, Kiara & Bhumi's chemistry in Govinda Naam Mera? WATCH this video as they take a challenge
A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their so... Read more