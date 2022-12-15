Vicky Kaushal reveals he wanted to be part of THIS film; Find out

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next release title Govinda Naam Mera co starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film trailer has already received a positive response from the audience. To note, the comedy entertainer is set to release on the OTT platform on December 16. Meanwhile, the lead actors are seen promoting the film on all platforms. In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky and Kiara were seen talking about many things including their favourite films which they wished to be part of.

I wanted to be part of…

When asked by Vicky Kaushal about his favourite film which he loved to be a part of, the Masaan actor replied, “For me, it was RRR. I was just going to say that. And I think that’s the beauty of Rajamouli sir and not just for the actors he just evokes emotion in every person whose watching that film I want to be there, I want to do that, I want to jump out of that truck with those animals. It's just that how he transports into that world and I think every time he made a film, he makes me feel like I just want to be part of that film. I wish I was part of that film.”