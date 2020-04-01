Vicky Kaushal reveals his FIRST CRUSH in Bollywood and it is every 90s kid ever

Vicky Kaushal, who is enjoying his time during home quarantine, got into an interactive session with his fans on social media.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most handsome actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. He is tall, dark and handsome and perfectly fits the bill on one of the most eligible bachelors in the town. Needless to say, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor enjoys a massive fan following with millions of girls having a crush on him and skip a heartbeat at a mere glimpse of her. But just like any other Bollywood fan, he too had a celebrity crush in his early days.

Vicky, who has been practising self quarantine these days, made this revelation during an interactive session with his fans on Instagram. During the session, the Masaan actor was quizzed about his first crush in Bollywood. To this, Vicky replied by sharing a picture of himself with Nene. In the picture, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor looked dapper in his orange sweatshirt, while Madhuri looked like a dream in her green outfit. Well, we can certainly relate to Vicky’s feeling as just like him several 80s and 90s kids, including , also used to get mesmerized by Madhuri’s charisma

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s picture with his first Bollywood crush:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky has some interesting movies in the pipeline for his fans. The superstar will be seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh which will be hitting the screens in January next year. Besides, Vicky has also begun his preparations for ’s much talked about project Takht.

