Vicky Kaushal reveals his super healthy 'breakfast' with a PHOTO as he gears up for the day

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle to share what's for breakfast for him on Wednesday. The URI star left his fans inspired with his post.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, like all other stars, had been spending time at home amid the second wave of COVID 19. Now, as the lockdown restrictions have been eased out amid the drop in COVID 19 cases, the actor is back at the gym to sweat it out. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Vicky revealed what he has in store for 'breakfast' and well, seeing the super healthy treat in store, fans surely could take some inspiration from the URI star.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a photo in which he could be seen all pumped to workout for the day early in the morning. In the photo, the actor could be seen gearing up to nail deadlift at the gym. Calling it his 'breakfast', Vicky managed to shell out the right kind of fitspiration for his fans. In the photo, he is seen clad in a black tee with grey sweatpants and sneakers. With it, he is also seen sporting a cap and protective gear for his deadlifts. Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Deads for breakfast."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, post the unlock, Vicky has been spotted in the city a couple of times. The handsome star recently headed to a salon for a haircut post the unlock in Mumbai. Before getting his haircut, Vicky shared a photo on social media and wrote, "“Baal mat kato… Arreeeyyy!!!” #iykyk." The actor also unveiled his poster in 2021's celebrity calendar recently and left netizens gushing over his look.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar. Besides this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh with director Shoojit Sircar.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to shoot for Ashwatthama from Sept to January in UAE, Iceland & India

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Share your comment ×