Vicky Kaushal reveals how he found the state of mind of Udham Singh as he unveils BG score of Sardar Udham

It has been an exciting few weeks for fans of Vicky Kaushal as the actor has been promoting his highly awaited film, Sardar Udham. The film starring Vicky as the revolutionary takes us back in time when India was fighting for its freedom from British Raj. While the trailer received a lot of good reviews, it was Vicky's look that had everyone's attention. Ahead of the release of the film, Vicky has now unveiled the original background score of the film and revealed why it is important to the story of Udham Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared the entire list of background music pieces from Sardar Udham and thanked the composer Shantanu Moitra for each of them. With it, Vicky shared how director Shoojit Sircar helped him in understanding the mindset of the character using a piece of music. Sharing the list, Vicky urged fans to share what they feel after hearing the background score. He wrote, "Before starting the Shoot of #SardarUdham I was given a music piece by Shoojit Da. He asked me to find the state of mind of Udham Singh in that piece. That’s how important music is to this Film. There are no songs in the Film but with the geniosity of @moitrashantanu and the vision of @shoojitsircar, we have an absolutely sublime and original music score which I believe is the soul of the Film. We bring you the entire score in an album. Hear it. Cherish it. Let me know which one you connected with the most in the comments below."

Take a look:

Over the past few days, Vicky has been sharing stills from the film where he is seen as Sardar Udham Singh. He had also introduced his co-star Amol Parashar in the post. Amol will be seen essaying the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film. Sardar Udham is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release. However, now, it will go directly on Amazon Prime Video. It is all set to release on October 16, 2021.

