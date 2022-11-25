Vicky Kaushal REVEALS how Katrina Kaif has changed his life after marriage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif , one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 9. The talented actor and popular actress tied the knot held in an intimate ceremony which was held in presence of family members and close friends. Post the wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been often treating their fans and followers with social media posts dedicated to each other, and occasional public appearances.

In a recent interview given to E Times, Vicky Kaushal revealed how Katrina Kaif changed his life after the marriage. The talented actor admitted that the marriage changed him as a person. Vicky Kaushal stated he is evolving as a person with each passing day, post-marriage. "Because it is the first time you are actually spending the life with that person - day in and day out. It is amazing how you realise that there are so many things to learn," said the Govinda Naam Mera actor.

"You first understand the patience and space that you need to always cultivate, to look at a different perspective also, and give space for it. It is two perspectives coming together and making a merger. That for me is a pleasant learning experience right now, and I'm enjoying that," added Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky reveals what he learned from Katrina

In the interview, Vicky Kaushal added that he feels extremely lucky to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner. "She is the wisest person I've come across. She always has this calm attitude towards everything that happens in life. And that is something that I'm really learning from her," said the actor.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

The National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera. The movie, which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads in the movie, which features Vicky as the titular character. The actor is also teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy. Vicky Kaushal's other projects include Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthma, and Dunki.

