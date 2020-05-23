Vicky Kaushal reveals how lockdown has made him go from ‘horseback’ to ‘throwback’ with a relatable post

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from his training days for Takht. However, it was the Uri actor’s relatable caption about the lockdown effect that stole the show. Check it out.

Currently, everything is on a halt due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Even Bollywood has come to a standstill as lockdown has led to shut down of shooting of several films. For actor Vicky Kaushal, who was preparing to shoot for Takht, the lockdown has left him spending time at home with his family. Often, Vicky shares updates on social media of what he is doing at home with his brother, Sunny Kaushal. However, today, Vicky shared a throwback photo from his Takht prep days and left fans in awe of his caption.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star shared a throwback photo of himself training to ride a horse for his upcoming period film, Takht. In the photo, Vicky is seen sitting on horseback and practicing to ride the animal as she prepped for the shooting for his upcoming film with . However, more than the photo, it was Vicky’s relatable caption that won hearts. In his caption, Vicky explained how the lockdown has turned his world upside down and he has come from horseback to throwback.

Vicky shared the photo and wrote, “Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai! #majormissing @amateurridersclub.” The actor seemed to be missing his horse riding classes and it surely was evident from his caption.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s throwback photo with a horse:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Vicky spent his birthday at home and many Bollywood stars like , and more wished Vicky on social media. On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic that is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. It is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, Vicky was supposed to start shooting for Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, it was postponed owing to the lockdown. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

