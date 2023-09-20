Vicky Kaushal reveals Hum Aapke Hain Koun, K3G are 'etched in his mind'; recalls watching them with parents

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is an extreme talent we’ve had in the industry. His work speaks volumes about him. In a remarkable career span, he has been a part of a variety of films. From an intense genre to a comedy genre, the National Award-winning actor has proven his mettle in all the genres. Carving his niche steadily, Vicky Kaushal is among the top bankable actors in the industry. Currently, gearing up for the release of his next family entertainer, The Great Indian Family, Vicky divulged being a great fan of family entertainers and revealed some of his favorite movies from the same genre.

Vicky Kaushal recalls watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun, K3G with his family

Vicky Kaushal recently shared that he rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today. Reminiscing some of the brilliant movies that brought families across India together to the theatres, he revealed his favorite movies from the genre. He stated, “I have always been a big fan of family entertainers. If I jog my memory, films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swarg, etc. are etched in my mind with such fond memories. I used to watch these beautiful films with my parents and I simply loved the time we as a family have had viewing some of these classics.”

He further adds, “There is a reason why these films became huge talking points. They were rooted in India and its culture and they celebrated the special bond of every Indian family. So, when I got TGIF, I jumped at it as it immediately appealed to my memories of watching such films. It is a special film with its heart in the right place and I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

About The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal’s next family entertainer, The Great Indian Family features Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar as the female lead. Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will also have a talented bunch of actors as the supporting cast consisting of Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani amongst others. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and co-produced by Akshaye Widhani.

The Great Indian Family is set to release this Friday, September 22.

