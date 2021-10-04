Vicky Kaushal REVEALS ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ not shelved: There will be a better time to make that film

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors currently working in Hindi cinema. The actor will be next seen in ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky is portraying the character of real-life-based freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky has collaborated with director Shoojit for the first time. The role was initially written for Irrfan Khan. The film will be streaming on a leading OTT platform on October 16 though it was initially meant for a theatrical release.

One of the most talked-about and biggest projects starring Vicky Kaushal was the much-awaited ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The film marked the second collaboration between Vicky and ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the actor. Recently reports started to emerge that due to the massive budget of the film during the pre-production process went overboard hence the producer Ronnie Screenwala decided to temporarily shelve the film. Vicky in a recent chat with PTI spoke about the film and said, “There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film.”

Further speaking on it, Vicky said, “Every time the film is bigger than me or any individual attached to the film. So, we have to choose a time that justifies making that film. So, we are waiting for that time to come.”

