Vicky Kaushal REVEALS interesting story behind 13 stitches on his face while shooting Sardar Udham

The much-awaited OTT release of the biographical film, Sardar Udham is just around the corner. Now, in a recent interaction, the lead actor of the film Vicky Kaushal revealed that he began shooting for the film with 13 stitches on his face. While doing so, he also added the brilliant strategy that the makers used to tackle the issue.

While speaking to The Indian Express, actor Vicky Kaushal revealed that he got injured during the shooting of one of his films and ended up getting 13 stitches on his face. Amidst this, he had only 4 days left to begin the shoot of Sardar Udham. When the actor explained his condition to the makers of the film, the director asked him not to worry. He said, “I did not get injured on this film. I got injured on another film, which was four days before we could start shooting for Sardar Udham. I had 13 stitches on my cheek.

During the same interaction, Vicky also added how the makers reacted to his scar and the brilliant idea they used to tackle the situation. He explained, “The first picture that I sent was to Shoojit da and he said, ‘Don’t worry, you come with the stitches, Sardar Udham Singh will have stitches’. So, the scar that you see on my face as Sardar Udham Singh is a real scar. There are many different looks in the film.”

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is an upcoming biographical film on the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter of the same name. He is best known in the pages of history for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London for avenging the heinous event of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie is all set for an OTT release via Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

On Thursday, September 30, Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram to laud his director Shoojit Sircar in a heart-warming post. Sharing a candid photo from the event, Vicky Kaushal went on to hail the exceptional direction given to Sardar Udham by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. While sharing the sweet tribute, Vicky also hailed Shoojit as ‘the master’.

