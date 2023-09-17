Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif now loves 'white butter and paranthas'; 'I didn't understand pancakes...'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stand out as one of Bollywood's most endearing couples. They tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple frequently treats their fans with sweet snapshots and videos on social media, showcasing their affection for each other. Furthermore, they share a strong bond with each other's families.

Currently, Vicky is engrossed in the promotion of his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family. In a recent interview, he discussed how he and Katrina have developed a fondness for each other's preferred foods.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal shared how he and his wife, Katrina Kaif, have developed a taste for each other's preferred foods. He remarked, “Earlier, only I loved white butter and paranthas and now Katrina also loves it too. Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that’s what has happened.”



In a previous interview with News Tak, Vicky had referred to their marriage as 'paranthas weds pancakes.' He emphasized the significance of love and understanding in a marriage, whether it's an arranged or love marriage. He stressed that mutual understanding and compassion are essential, acknowledging that each person in the relationship is unique and may not always agree on everything.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal is set to share the screen with Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, for the first time in their upcoming film, The Great Indian Family. The movie has already unveiled its trailer and a selection of songs, with its release date slated for September 22. Following this project, Vicky will step into the shoes of field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar's film titled Sam Bahadur. Another project on his horizon includes Dharma Productions' Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Additionally, he's set to feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the forthcoming film Dunki.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, coinciding with Diwali. She's also collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi in the Sriram Raghavan-directed movie Merry Christmas, set to hit theaters on December 15, 2023.

