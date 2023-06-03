Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif once learned a wrong Punjabi song for him: "She thought it was romantic but..."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood film industry. They never fail to give couple goals. The couple always melts our hearts with their adorable social PDAs as well as cute social media posts. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Vicky Kaushal has been sharing cute details from his love story with Katrina Kaif which will make you giggle. Read on to know more.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif learned a wrong Punjabi song for him

Recently, Vicky Kaushal revealed that there was a time when Katrina Kaif learned a Punjabi song to impress him. The actor said that she made a special effort since she does not know the language well but ended up choosing the wrong song.

Vicky shared that Katrina Kaif thought the song was romantic but it was actually about guns and violence. He said, “I’ll feel the romance in it but don’t sing it somewhere else.” The actor also shared that Katrina has learnt a few Punjabi phrases as well. Ask her, ‘Ki haal chaal’? (How are you?) You will get, ‘Vadhiya hai’ (I’m fine) from Katrina. Isn’t it the cutest? Vicky said that Punjabi songs come naturally to him but he cannot understand English songs as he does not listen to them much.

Coming to the main topic, Vicky shared that he does not remember the actual song she dedicated to him but she thought it was romantic. He shared the actual meaning of the song which was, ‘mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga’ (If you cross me, I’ll shoot you).

Vicky’s connection with Katrina Kaif

About his connection with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal said that it is going really well. He added, “I think we connect on a human level more than anything else. Emotions are universal, so when you find that person when you feel that you can genuinely be your true self, then nothing else matters.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

