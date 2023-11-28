Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif's 'biggest complaint' about him; says it needed 'little moderation'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot nearly two years ago, and during this time, they have become one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Vicky enjoys expressing his affection for his wife, Katrina, and frequently shares stories about their lives together. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal was asked about being the husband who is a green flag and the red flag he had to address or change for his wife, Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif’s “biggest complaint” about him

During a recent interaction with Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his wife-actress Katrina Kaif's main concern about him was his stubbornness, and he actively made an effort to overcome this trait. He said, “The biggest complaint that Katrina has always had is that sometimes I’m too stubborn. That needed a little bit of moderation."

Vicky Kaushal was then asked about the aspect of being single that he misses the most, and the actor responded by saying, “The Ms. is now my Mrs., so it’s all good.” When asked about an actor who shares excellent chemistry with Katrina besides himself, Vicky selected Akshay Kumar and expressed his admiration for the movie Namastey London. The 2007 film featured Akshay and Katrina and marked one of Katrina's early successes.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their work front

Katrina Kaif's action-packed thriller Tiger 3 with Salman Khan was released during Diwali and is gaining praise from both viewers and critics. Furthermore, she is set to appear in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, slated for release on December 8, overlapping with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha.

Vicky, on the flip side, is gearing up to portray India's inaugural field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film is slated for release on December 1. However, his last movie, The Great Indian Family, faced criticism and didn't perform well at the box office.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Meghna Gulzar directs Sam Bahadur, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and the cast includes actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is scheduled for release on December 1.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals details from first wedding anniversary celebration with Katrina Kaif in Ooty