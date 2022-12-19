Vicky Kaushal reveals ONE advice shared by 'wise and kind' wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in B-Town. The duo tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends, which lasted for three days. Ever since the couple got married, they have been painting red with their romance. Fans love seeing Katrina and Vicky together and are always in awe of the sweet moments they share.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Vicky talked about all the things he loves about Katrina . He also shared the advice he has received from his ladylove. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said: "Katrina’s always said that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. There are many things that make her special. She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her because I’ve not seen anyone like that."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's anniversary post

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Sharing unseen pictures, Vicky wrote: "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!" Katrina too shared a special message for her husband and captioned it, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year," with sun and heart emojis. Just before the wedding anniversary, Katrina and Vicky jetted off to the mountains to celebrate their special day.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

On the work front, Vicky's latest film Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It premiered on December 16, 2022. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Next, he has Sam Bahadur, an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri.