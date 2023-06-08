Vicky Kaushal REVEALS one ‘hatke’ and ‘bachke’ trait of Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been relentlessly promoting their recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar. From interacting with their fans to giving interviews, Sara and Vicky have been going all out with the film’s promotions. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal was asked about one ‘hatke’ and ‘bachke’ quality of his Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Find out what Vicky said!

Vicky Kaushal on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘hatke’ and ‘bachke’ qualities

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘hatke’ trait, Vicky Kaushal told Aaj Tak that he is an incredibly secure person. “Ranbir is one of my favourite actors. Ranbir ki sabse hatke cheez ye hai that he is incredibly secure as a person and as an actor. He is incredibly secure. And wo jab kisi role ke liye mehnat karte hain, jo efforts karte hain, wo kabhi bhi set pe nahi leke aate. Wo kabhi jataate nahi ki dekho itni mehnat kar raha hu main as an actor. (Whatever efforts he puts in for a role, he never brings it to the set. He never portrays how hard he is working as an actor). He doesn't take that seriously. Jo bhi karte hain wo chupke se peeche se karte hain and he only delivers on set. Which is fantastic,” said Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking about Ranbir’s ‘bachke’ quality, Vicky said that many times Ranbir would tell him something that he insists on not letting anyone know. Vicky said that he later finds out Ranbir has said the same thing to many others.

“Bachke cheez would be wo kai baar aapko bol denge ki 'Yaar sun main tereko ek cheez bata raha hun, kisiko mat batana. Main sirf tereko bata raha hun. Kisiko mat batana.' And tumhe tension hojati hai ki kahi baahar nikal gayi ye baat toh mera bill phatega ki maine kisiko bola hoga. Phir tumhe realize hota hai ki kam se kam 150 logo ko pata hai ye baat already. Aur ye 150 logo ko inhone bola hua hai ki kisko mat batana bhai maine sirf tujhe bataya hai. (Bachke trait would be that many times he would tell you ‘Listen, I’m telling you something, but you cannot tell it to anybody. I’m only telling this to you. Do not tell anyone.’ And you’re worried that if it ever comes out, he will think I have leaked the information. Then you realize that he has said this exact same thing to at least 150 others as well),” said Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together in the 2018 film Sanju. Ranbir also recently made a cameo appearance in Vicky starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

