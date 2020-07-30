  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vicky Kaushal reveals the one thing he regrets wasting time on

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared what he regrets, on social media.
17234 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal reveals the one thing he regrets wasting time onVicky Kaushal reveals the one thing he regrets wasting time on
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky took to Instagram and posted a selfie himself after a workout. In the image, the actor flaunts post-work sweat, in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap. He wrote: "Sweat > Regret.. Although regret wasting time in between sets for a (taking a photo emoji). Adios!"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sweat > Regret. . . Although regret wasting time in between sets for a . Adios!

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky on Wednesday shared that he yearns to break free. The actor shared his thoughts along with a still from his 2018 release "Manmarziyaan" on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen jumping from the terrace of one building to another. Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". His upcoming film brings alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O'Dwyer. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal shares his thoughts with an image from his film 'Manmarziyaan'

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement