Vicky Kaushal reveals passion for dancing; says 'When my friends were getting married...'

Vicky Kaushal has successfully established himself as one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. In fact, he is now also known for his epic dance moves on Punjabi songs. Going back in time, a video of Vicky went viral where he was seen grooving on a Punjabi song titled Obsessed, and undoubtedly, fans loved it. In a recent interview, he opened up about his love for dancing and how it makes him so happy.

Vicky Kaushal revealed how dancing makes him happy

In a recent conversation with Mirchi Plus, Vicky Kaushal revealed how dancing makes him happy. He said, "Dancing makes me happy. First I become happy, then the happiness spreads.”

Moreover, talking about his dancing skills in his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, the actor said, “The jagrata and Bollywood fusion, which actually happens in every jagrata, brings out a different vibe. As a kid, I would always refrain from going (to jagrata). But within half an hour, I would be dancing as if I had organized the event.”

Interestingly, during the interview, Vicky also shared his obsession with the song Saree Ke Fall Sa from the film R... Rajkumar starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. He revealed that he has danced a lot on the song. "When my friends were getting married, for almost three or four years I danced to this song in every sangeet. The choreography was set in the first wedding and it went on for five weddings," Vicky added.

Katrina Kaif is Vicky's best critic

In an early interview with The Indian Express, Vicky shared that his actress-wife Katrina Kaif is his best critic. He had shared that whenever would go home after rehearsing, he showed Katrina the video of the rehearsal, and then she would say, "yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai." In fact, Vicky also praised his wife and said that Katrina is a "spectacular dancer" and has "a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema" which is why she has very specific feedback to give.

Work-wise, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in The Great Indian Family which is set to release on September 22.

