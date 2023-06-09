Vicky Kaushal reveals Sara Ali Khan stole a pillow from airport lounge: ‘She carried it to next 3 states’

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been tirelessly promoting their recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors traveled to a number of cities from Ahmedabad to Indore and more to promote the film, and were seen interacting with their fans and having a great time with them during the promotions. The actors have been traveling non-stop, and Vicky had an interesting story to share about Sara from the time they were traveling for the promotions. He recently revealed that the actress napped in an airport lounge for a few minutes, and left with a pillow because she liked it!

Vicky Kaushal reveals she stole a pillow from an airport lounge

During the success meet of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara were asked if they have ever taken items from hotel rooms. Vicky instantly looked at Sara, and the actress shared that she got to know about the excess baggage after her mom Amrita Singh realized at the airport that their baggage is overweight by 10kg. “We were on a one-month trip and I had collected shampoos, conditioner, lotions and toothpaste. I should have learnt not to do that again,” said Sara.

Vicky Kaushal added to this, and shared that he still understands collecting things from the hotel. However, during promotions, when they were traveling from one state to another, they were sleep deprived. He said Sara ‘took away a pillow’ from the lounge. Vicky said, “Airport se kaun takiya le kar jaata hai (Who takes a pillow from the airport)? She slept there for 10 minutes and liked a pillow. So, she carried it with her to the next three states (that we had to travel to).”

When Sara Ali Khan admitted being stingy

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sara Ali Khan herself admitted she is very stingy. She was in Abu Dhabi for an award show, and in an interaction with Brut India, she admitted that instead of choosing to spend Rs 400 on roaming charges, Sara requested people around her for hotspot access.

