Vicky Kaushal reveals sitting with bowl of popcorn when Katrina Kaif holds meeting in the house; Here’s why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved and one of the most hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often make headlines for their loving and caring nature towards each other. The actor was on a promotional spree for his recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. During one of the interviews, while promoting this film with News Tak, Vicky opened up about every week meeting held by Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif holds a weekly meeting

While revealing details about his household, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif holds a meeting with the household staff and takes account of the expenses. According to the Masaan actor, he revealed that the most fun experience is when his wife Katrina Kaif holds a meeting in the house every week or every other week. “She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn,” he added.

Further, Vicky Kaushal also said that between him and Katrina Kaif, he is the one who likes to save more but shared that when they are shopping the role of the penny pincher keeps rotating between them. He shared, “It depends on what we are buying and who is more interested in that. If we are buying something that I am more interested in, then she says that we should stick to the budget. If it is something she is interested in, then I say ‘why so much…’ and then she says, ‘No no, I am fond of this’.”

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will be playing the titular role in the film and this will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke sells 2.6 lakh free tickets over its first 4 days