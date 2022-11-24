Vicky Kaushal REVEALS the 'very interesting' acting trick he learned from Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the industry currently. He made his debut with the 2015 drama Masaan with Richa Chadha in the lead. Later, Vicky gained wider recognition in 2018 after he starred in roles like Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, and Uri: The Surgical Strike among others after which he proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, revealed the acting lesson that he learned from Shah Rukh Khan.

Vicky said that he learned a very interesting thing from Shah Rukh Khan . "He told me there is always a grammar attached to every film and it comes with the director, what vision he has. It is important to understand the grammar that the director is coming with and my job is to fully suspend myself," Kaushal told PTI. Further, he said that this trick has now become an integral part of his process.

'I am really excited about Govinda Naam Mera': Vicky Kaushal

Talking about Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky said that it is a big test and feels like his first film. "It might or might not work for me as an actor, and I'm really excited for that... as excited, I was for Masaan," Vicky said that for the film he had to surrender himself to the director's vision. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Govinda Waghmare, a struggling choreographer.

About Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16 this year. It also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Renuka Shahane, Sayaji Shinde, and Dayanand Shetty also will be a part of the film.

Vicky Kaushal work front

Apart from Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.