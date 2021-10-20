Vicky Kaushal reveals who was behind his 'bruised & battered' look in Sardar Udham; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sardar Udham took the OTT route and released on Amazon Prime Video last weekend. The Shoojit Srcar directorial has lapped up praises from all corners. It has been just five days since the release of Sardar Udham but Vicky Kaushal's name has already started buzzing for the next National Award that may possibly coming his way.

On early Wednesday morning, Vicky dropped a behind the scene glimpse from Sardar Udham featuring the artist behind some of his intense looks. Turns out, Russian prosthetic makeup artist Peter Gorshenin was responsible for making Vicky look in a 'bloody' avatar. Taking to Instagram, Peter dropped a monotone selfie with Vicky in which the actor's makeup was the focus. He wrote, "Wonderful actor @vickykaushal09 vickykaushal09 #sardarudham @pgorshenin."

Vicky dropped some love and commented, "Peter!!! Sending lots of love." The Masaan actor also shared the same on his Instagram Story and wrote, "The Russian dude who made me look all bruised and battered!!"

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post below:

Just yesterday, Vicky dropped another glimpse of his prosthetic makeup look. The photo featured several cuts on his back that didn't not make it to the film's final edit. "Cuts that didn’t make the cut. #SardarUdham @pgorshenin," Vicky captioned the photo.

Apart from his terrific performance in Sardar Udham, Vicky also has been making headlines for his rumoured engagement with Katrina Kaif. The actor recently reacted to the rumours that surfaced last month. Click the link below to read what Vicky had to say!

