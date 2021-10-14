Vicky Kaushal reviews Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’: Informative, emotional & impactful

Taapsee Pannu-led sports drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’ will be hitting the OTT platform on 15 October. Vicky Kaushal who has co-starred alongside Taapsee in ‘Manmarziyaan’ took to Instagram and congratulated the actress on the film. Vicky wrote in the post, “Informative, emotional and impactful. This rocket launches and how! Congrats”. Vicky heaped praises on the entire team behind the film. In a recent chat with IANS, Taapsee spoke about preparing for the character in terms of becoming an athlete.

Taapsee said, “Yes, I did a lot of research at my level for 'Rashmi Rocket', apart from what was going on at the scripting level. I had seen pictures and videos of a lot of athletes - Indian and international - to see the body language, before, after and while running, just to see their body types, because I had to take reference of athletes especially who are of my build and height.” She further said, “Of course, I have never seen my body in that kind of a shape, so you are in for a surprise when you are trying to get those muscles to pop out because you want to see how they look on you.”

Take a look:

Taapsee further said, “I had no idea how they'll end up looking on me, if I'll look similar to those references that I had taken or no. So, it was a dive of trust that I did with my training and I am glad that it ended up looking very authentic." Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu on her preparations for Rashmi Rocket: It was a dive of trust that I did with my training