Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot; Here's what he had to say

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The horror-comedy film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is all set to be released in theatres on 4th November 2022. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is Katrina Kaif's first on-screen collaboration with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On Mondy night, a celebrity screening for Phone Bhoot was arranged by the makers, and in attendance were friends, family, and others from the industry. The premiere was attended by Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Neliima Azeem, Rasika Duggal, Elli Avram, Aahana Kumra, and others. Katrina's husband-actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen at the screening. Now, he took to his social media handle and gave his first review of the film. Sharing Phone Bhoot's poster, he wrote: “Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh Film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan in an intimate yet lavish wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal work front

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actor also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina, on the other hand, will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is being directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.