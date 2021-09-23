Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny on his equation with Katrina Kaif: Met her a couple of times & she’s very sweet

Sunny Kaushal has appeared in several films in Bollywood and he is now gearing up for his next release Shiddat, where he will be featuring opposite Radhika Madan. While he’s busy promoting his upcoming film, Sunny has also talked about elder brother Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured relationship with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Recently, while speaking to a leading newspaper, Sunny was asked about his equation with the actress and Sunny Kaushal has opened up on the same.

Sunny was recently in an exclusive chat with ETimes. When asked if he had met her personally and what he has to say about her, Sunny expressed that Katrina is very sweet. "I’ve met her. When ‘The Forgotten Army’ was released, she was there as she’s a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I’ve met her a couple of times and she’s very sweet."

The actor was asked about the rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina getting engaged. To this he said, “That was so funny, we all were laughing. When we woke up and read the news, it was like a great laughter fest at home.” A few weeks back, several reports speculated that the two stars had gotten engaged and even had a roka ceremony at his home. ’s team denied the reports instantly and mentioned that the actress has been traveling for the shoot of her upcoming third part of the mighty Tiger franchise alongside superstar .

In a previous chat with SpotboyE, Sunny had spoken about the rumor of engagement between Vicky and Katrina. He had said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”