Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal says Katrina Kaif ‘brings a positive energy to the family’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, the lovebirds surprised everyone with their grand destination wedding in Rajasthan in December last year. Ever since then, Katrina and Vicky have been constantly in the headlines, while they make fans swoon over them with their undeniable chemistry and loved-up pictures. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal talked about Katrina’s presence in the family. Read on to know what he had to say.

Talking to ETimes, Sunny stated that Katrina Kaif has brought along positive energy into the Kaushal family. He said, “It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded”. Sunny further said that in the beginning when he did not know Katrina, he would get overwhelmed by her but later he realized that at the end of the day, everybody is a human.

When asked about Katrina’s halwa ceremony, Sunny said that although he was not in town, his mother kept some from him. “It was very tasty,” said Sunny.

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal has Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mili with Janhvi Kapoor. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif kills it in mini dress, Vicky Kaushal wears white as they arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s house; PICS