Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal spotted with rumoured GF Sharvari, duo look uber cool; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been taking the internet by quite a storm with their wedding pictures. Fans have been going crazy over their lovey-dovey pictures and cannot get enough of it. Now after Vicky all eyes are on his brother Sunny Kaushal who is rumoured to be dating Sharvari Wagh. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress was spotted at Vicky and Kat’s wedding and that kinda made the fans sure about them dating. Today this rumoured couple has been making headlines yet again after they were spotted in the city together.

In the video, we can see Sunny Kaushal heading out of a shop in Mumbai. He can be seen wearing a grey coloured tie & dye tee over blue denim. He wore a white cap and completed his look with white sports shoes. He also wore a black mask to cover his face. Sharvari on the other hand wore a black tee and paired it with cream coloured trousers. She wore black sunglasses and covered her face with a black mask.

Take a look:

In a recent interview, Sharvari Wagh opened up about attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. She said, “It was beautiful, you know, just like the pictures they have posted. It was really pure, beautiful and intimate. There are no words to actually describe their wedding!” Sharvari has been spotted in several pictures from the wedding that have surfaced on the internet. It is evident that the actress had a lot of fun attending Vicky and Kat’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Christmas together after the wedding. Vicky shared a picture of him hugging Kat right in front of the Christmas tree and we bet fans would not have been able to take their eyes off the picture.

