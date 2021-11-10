Vicky Kaushal’s ‘epic adventure’ in the promo of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls will leave you stunned; VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal keeps grabbing eyeballs every now and then either for his professional life or for his personal life. The actor is currently in the headlines for his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif. But today there is something else that has got the actor in the limelight and it is the promo of the adventure-filled show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Ever since the reports of him being a part of one episode had come out, fans were quite excited to see him sharing screen space with Bear Grylls and today he shared the promo of the show that will surely leave you stunned.