Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi isn’t invited to his wedding with Katrina Kaif; Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding preparation has begun in full swing. Each day, new names on their guestlists are leaked on the internet. Amid this, ETimes has revealed that Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi will not be attending the actor’s big day. Reportedly, the actress isn’t invited to the VicKat’s wedding.

However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Previously, Harleen Sethi ignited social media by shaking a leg to Katrina kaif’s Tip Tip track by adding her own twist to it. For those unaware, the song challenge went viral on social media after Katrina Kaif’s new rendition of the 90s song was released by the Sooryavanshi makers. Sethi added an Arabi tadka to the viral song which made quite a buzz online. Donning a shimmery top, Harleen Sethi set the dance stage on fire with her exceptional latkas and jhatkas.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it received mixed reactions from her followers. While some drew comparisons between her and Katrina Kaif, others hailed the video as ‘toofani’. Speaking of the wedding, multiple media reports suggest that the rumoured lovebirds will get hitched at a luxurious hotel in Rajasthan. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

As per the previous reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.

ALSO READ| PIC: Vicky Kaushal papped as he leaves ladylove Katrina Kaif’s house after midnight