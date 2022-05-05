Vicky Kaushal’s fan has a priceless reaction on meeting the star; Check out what the actor did

Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see his pictures and videos. Well, it is always a big deal for the fans to meet their favourite stars. Recently a fan met Vicky and she was so overwhelmed with joy that she could not control her tears. The Sardar Udham actor too could be seen comforting his fan and hugging her to make her feel special.

Vicky can be seen asking the girl her name, to which she replies, "Rimjhim." Vicky says, "Rimjhim? Yeh toh bada pyara naam hai (Rimjhim? It is such a cute name)." The girl then asks him, "Can I just hug you?" She later tells him that she had rescheduled her flight just to have a glimpse of him. He replies, "Good. Dekho aap mil liye (See you met me)."He came ahead to shake hands with his fan who started crying. The actor then hugged his female fan and both of them had a smile on their faces. What followed was a couple of pictures of both Vicky and his fan. In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal coming near his vanity van only to see his fan waiting for him. The actor is dressed in a white shirt that he paired with beige coloured pants and completed his look with similar coloured loafers.

On the work front, while Vicky wrapped up a schedule for his next film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. It will release on Christmas this year. Vicky, on the other hand, also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

