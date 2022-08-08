Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal on battling stomach cancer: Was not sure whether I would survive

Vicky Kaushal’s father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal recently completed 42 years in the film industry. Over the years, he has worked in several big and successful films, including Dangal, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish 3, and the recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi among others. Having clocked four decades in showbiz, Sham Kaushal recently spoke to a news portal. Amid this, he also opened up on his battle with cancer, which he said, not many people know of.

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal’s battle with cancer

Almost two decades back, Sham Kaushal was diagnosed with cancer. Talking about the same with ETimes, the ace action director shared that after completing Lakshya in September 2003, he started having troubles with his stomach. Shyam Benegal's Netaji Subhashchandra Bose was going on, and they had an off day for Diwali. He was in a lot of stomach pain, so, he shared, that he went to Nanavati hospital for a check up and he had to be operated on, and that there were many complications. Sham Kaushal further shared that the doctors knew him and his condition from his earlier visits with actor Nana Patekar.

Sharing further, he said that he did not know if he would survive or not, “The doctors called Nana Patekar who was shooting in Pune. Nana ji immediately left from there and came straight to the hospital. I was unconscious. There was an infection in my stomach. The doctors had cut out a piece of the stomach and sent it for tests. It was diagnosed as cancer. I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone. I was in the hospital for 50 days. I came back to work after that. They kept testing me for a year. But luckily, the cancer did not spread. It’s been 19 years since that incident,” Sham Kaushal said.

