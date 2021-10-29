Vicky Kaushal’s glimpse of ‘enthusiastic’ Janhvi Kapoor is the most relatable VIDEO you’ll see this weekend

Vicky Kaushal’s career graph has been one of the consistently impressive performances. His acts in films like Masaan, Raazi, and the recently released, Sardar Udham, have established and proved his acting mettle to the audience. And now, it looks like Kaushal is all set to ace his social media game too. Lately, Vicky has been quite active on social media where he posts candid pictures and videos every now and then. Sometime back, Vicky posted a video featuring Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram stories and it’s truly, the most relatable video you will see today.

A few moments back, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and posted a video featuring Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, we can watch Vicky slowly walking towards an open changing room where Janhvi is seated on a stool. The Dhadak actress is clad in a high-neck sweater that she teamed up with a pair of ripped denim. Her hair was down in soft waves and she wrapped up her look with a pair of heels. As Vicky panned the camera to Janhvi, it looked like the actress was feeling quite bored and lazy. As Vicky recorded her, Janhvi lazily pushed the door so she was not visible. Hashtag weekend mood, right?

Vicky sarcastically wrote, “The very enthusiastic @janhvikapoor”. The black and white effect and a funny song added to the story by Vicky made it all the more hilarious.

Take a look:

Click HERE to watch Vicky's video.

Meanwhile, the recent buzz is that Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot with rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif in the second week of December, in a palace in Rajasthan. However, the actors have not confirmed their relationship or the news of their wedding officially yet.

