Vicky Kaushal’s Home Tour: Step inside the modern residence with a blend of homely & happy vibe

It is always fascinating to see the luxurious abodes of huge Bollywood stars. The lovely interior designs and massive carpet areas are always exciting to witness shared in glimpses by the stars on their social media. Let’s look at the lovely house of one of the most exciting actors working in Hindi cinema currently Vicky Kaushal. Vicky lives with his family of four including his father Shyam Kaushal, who is a prolific action director in Bollywood, and brother Sunny Kaushal, who has acted in films like ‘Gold’.

Vicky’s home consists of a large living room cum dining area with a wonderful set of couches. Vicky has shared a few pictures on his Instagram from his bedroom. His bedroom has a classy interior with a big glass window to enjoy the view of urban scenery during sunsets and sunrises. His lovely abode also has a large balcony. Vicky had posted quite a few pictures from his balcony during the lockdown period. He can be seen sitting down comfortably on a chair and enjoying the open air from his high-rise apartment. Vicky has shared a lovely picture on his Instagram from the dining area where he can be seen having a lovely meal prepared by his mother.

Take a look at the posts:

Vicky Kaushal is clearly a fitness enthusiast and has been training hard in the gym for his upcoming mega venture titled ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ directed by ‘Uri’ filmmaker, Aditya Dhar. Vicky also has a gym inside his house. One of the rooms that he has converted into a home gym with dozens of exercise equipment.

Also Read| Monday Motivation feat Vicky Kaushal and his 'beast mode' is enough to get you off the couch; PHOTO