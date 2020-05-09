Vicky Kaushal’s latest selfie with a stubble is the perfect treat for Saturday morning; See PHOTO

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a selfie amid the lockdown. The Raazi star could be seen looking dapper in casuals with a stubble. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars are spending time at home with their loved ones and among them, Vicky Kaushal too is making most of his time. From helping around with the cleaning of the house to trying his hands at cooking, Vicky has been keeping himself busy amid the lockdown. Also, the Raazi star has been sharing updates on social media as well that have been a treat for his fans. Once again, Vicky shared a special something that left his fans in awe of him.

Taking to Instagram recently, Vicky shared a photo of himself while spending time at home. With the selfie, he also asked fans about their well being at home amid the lockdown. In the photo, we can see Vicky opting for a white tee while spending time at home. However, his stubble was what grabbed the attention and made the actor look extremely handsome. Several fans took to the comments section to praise his stubble look and showered him with compliments.

Vicky wrote, “हाल कैसा है जनाब का? (How are you?)” Seeing the same, several Bollywood friends of the Raazi actor responded to him and asked him about his well-being as well. On the work front, Vicky was prepping to shoot for ’s Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, owing to the lockdown, the shoot is postponed until later. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film based on the revolutionary, Shaheed Uddham Singh. It is slated to release on January 15, 2021.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s selfie:

Credits :Instagram

