Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ hoodie is perfect for all the revolutionaries out there; PIC

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal ever since he has announced his upcoming movie Sardar Udham. The trailer of the film has created a lot of hype amongst all his fans already and we bet fans cannot wait for the film to release. As we are only almost 4 days away from the release of the film, Vicky has been quite active on his social media account. The actor keeps posting pictures and videos from the film and his looks from the promotional events. Well, today the actor wore quite a catchy hoodie that we bet would grab your attention and you would want one too.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him walking casually. He wore a black simple hoodie over black track pants and black sunglasses. One thing that would grab your attention was the sentence that was written on the front side of the hoodie. It was written, “Tell people I was a revolutionary”. Also, we can see ‘Sardar Udham’ written below in tiny font. Vicky as always looked handsome and this picture got all his fans to shower love in the comments section. Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana too took to the comments section and wrote, “I neeeeed one” with fire emojis.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal has an exciting lineup of films. The actor will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham this weekend. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor and director had revealed how they've made this film as a dedication to the late Irrfan Khan.

"Everything we did in this film was a tribute to him (Irrfan). We have tried to be as honest as possible to the process of making Sardar Udham from the time we collaborated," Vicky said. The actor also has Mr Lele and Sam Manekshaw biopic in the pipeline.

