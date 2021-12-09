Vicky Kaushal’s sehra bandi ceremony begins ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif; Report

Vicky Kaushal is all set to break a million hearts tonight as one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors is getting married. Yes! The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor will be marrying his ladylove Katrina Kaif in a grand ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. While the pre-wedding festivities had begun early this week, as per the recent update the rituals for the wedding day have already begun. According to media reports, Vicky’s sehra bandi ceremony has begun at the Six Senses Fort.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the pheras have begun. For the uninitiated, sehra bandi is an important ceremony wherein the groom is tied the sehra by either the sisters or uncle (mama). This ceremony is usually done before the baraat is about to leave for the wedding mandap. And while the sehra bandi ceremony has begun, it is evident that the wedding rituals are about to begin in a while. It is also reported that groom Vicky will be making a grand entry at the mandap and will be arriving in a royal chariot which will be driven by seven horses.

On the other hand, bride Katrina is also reportedly, panning to ditch the usual walk to the mandap on her D-Day. Instead, the actress will be arriving in a royal, traditional Rajasthani doli which will be filled with mirror work. Pinkvilla had also learnt exclusively that Katrina and Vicky will be heading to Maldives for their honeymoon.

