Vicky Kaushal’s swag is unmatched as he poses in a powder blue suit on Koffee With Karan 7 sets; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Vicky made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed film Masaan. Ever since then, Vicky has proven his acting mettle and range in several movies like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Manmarziyaan, among several others. Apart from his acting projects, Vicky keeps his fans and followers entertained on social media as well, where he regularly posts photos and videos of himself. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few hours back, Vicky left netizens swooning over his latest photos from Koffee With Karan 7 sets. Have you seen them yet?

Vicky Kaushal posts pictures from Koffee With Karan 7 sets

Earlier today, Vicky took to his Instagram space and blessed his fans’ feeds with a couple of stunning photos. In the pictures, Vicky can be seen donning a rather stylish powder blue suit over a white tee-shirt. He accessorized his look with a pair of chic shades. Vicky wrapped up his look with a pair of attractive sneakers. He stuck a couple of impressive poses, while he exuded charm and swag – all at once. Sharing these photos, Vicky captioned his post, “Next up (coffee emoji)”. For the unversed, Vicky will be seen in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, and he will be sharing the couch with Sidharth Malhotra.

As soon as Vicky shared the pictures, fans flooded them with likes and comments.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, Vicky will also feature in Anand Tiwari’s movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Currently, he is working on Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Maneckshaw, Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's new pic from Maldives is just what we needed to beat our Monday blues