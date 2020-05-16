Vicky Kaushal’s UNSEEN photos shared by brother Sunny with a special birthday note will leave you smiling

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 32nd birthday today and on the occasion, his brother Sunny Kaushal dropped adorable photos from their childhood to now. Along with this, Sunny also penned a poem about how things haven’t changed yet they have as a birthday wish. Check it out.

Birthdays are always a special occasion for everyone and today, one of the heartthrobs of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 32nd at home. Vicky has turned a year older today and is spending time at home with his family and brother Sunny Kaushal. On this special day, Vicky’s brother chose a special way to wish the Uri star on social media. The Forgotten Army actor penned a sweet birthday note about how things have not changed between them over the years.

Not just this, Sunny also shared adorable photos from their childhood to now and they are bound to leave you smiling. In one of the photos, we can see Vicky and Sunny as little toddlers with birthday caps. In another picture, the brothers can be seen standing amid a crowd as kids. Vicky can be seen with a frown on his face while Sunny appears to be happy and cheerful. In another photos from their teenage years, Sunny and Vicky looked adorable as they posed together for a photo.

While in the photo of the current times, we get to see the dapper Kaushal brother posing with swag. Vicky looked extremely handsome while posing next to his brother Sunny. Sunny penned a beautiful note along with it. He wrote,”कुछ नहीं बदला...Photo paper से phone-पर आ गयी, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...तू 2 फीट 6 से 6 फीट 2 का हो गया, बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला… हम पहले cool थे आज very cool हैं,बाक़ी कुछ नहीं बदला...मैं left था, तू right है।देख, कुछ नहीं बदला... जन्मदिन मुबारक हो brother @vickykaushal09 ,ढेर सारा प्यार”

Check out Sunny Kaushal’s wish for Vicky Kaushal:

Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for the Uri star on social media since last night. Fans have been sharing Vicky’s photos and have been wishing him on social media. The Sanju star is currently at home and will be celebrating his birthday amid the lockdown at home with family only. It will be a quiet birthday this year. The actor was also scheduled to start work on ’s Takht. But, due to the lockdown, it has been postponed. Often, Vicky shares his lockdown shenanigans in the kitchen on social media and fans love it.

