  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vicky Kaushal salutes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary; Unveils his new look from movie

On Sam Manekshaw’s death anniversary, Vicky Kaushal remembered the first Field Marshal of India and shares a special post for him
5647 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal salutes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary; Unveils his new look from movieVicky Kaushal salutes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary; Unveils his new look from movie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is clearly on a roll these days. After all, he has some exciting projects in his kitty. But among all his upcoming projects, a biopic on the first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw has been grabbing a lot of attention. After all, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star will be seen in a yet another promising role. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Vicky recently paid a tribute to the braveheart soldier of the India Army.

He remembered Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary and saluted his valour with a special post on Instagram. The post featured a small video with a throwback picture of Sam Manekshaw making his way through a group of soldiers. It was followed by the actor’s new look as the brave Field Marshal from his upcoming biopic. While Vicky is excited to be a part of the movie, he even called it a special journey. “Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special,” he wrote.

Take a look at Vicky’s post remembering Sam Manekshaw:

Meanwhile, apart from Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, Vicky has two more exciting projects in the pipeline. While he will be in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Uddham Singh, he is also gearing up to play a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s Takht which also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement