Vicky Kaushal salutes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary; Unveils his new look from movie

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is clearly on a roll these days. After all, he has some exciting projects in his kitty. But among all his upcoming projects, a biopic on the first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw has been grabbing a lot of attention. After all, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star will be seen in a yet another promising role. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Vicky recently paid a tribute to the braveheart soldier of the India Army.

He remembered Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary and saluted his valour with a special post on Instagram. The post featured a small video with a throwback picture of Sam Manekshaw making his way through a group of soldiers. It was followed by the actor’s new look as the brave Field Marshal from his upcoming biopic. While Vicky is excited to be a part of the movie, he even called it a special journey. “Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, apart from Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, Vicky has two more exciting projects in the pipeline. While he will be in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Uddham Singh, he is also gearing up to play a pivotal role in ’s Takht which also features , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, , Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

