Vicky Kaushal salutes the sacrifice of Indian Soldiers on Army Day; Expresses gratitude for protecting us

As the nation is celebrating its 72nd Army Day today, Vicky Kaushal saluted the selfless services of the Indian Soldiers.

January 15 marks an important day for Indians as it is celebrated as the Army Day across the nation wherein the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers are honoured. The prestigious day marks the moment when Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of India from General Sir Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949. It is dedicated for remembering the exemplary achievements of the brave heart soldiers and is celebrated with an Army Parade during which gallantry awards to the army personnel who risked their lives for the nation.

And while the entire nation has been saluting the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers on the 72nd Army Day, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal too joined the bandwagon and expressed his gratitude towards them for their selfless services. The Raman Raghav 2.0 actor shared an image of an Army officer in his Instagram story which was clicked from the back as he was busy wearing a cap of his uniform. He captioned the image as, “Thank you watching out for us, come rain or storm.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post on Army Day:

To note, Vicky also played the role of an Indian army officer Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike which was based on the surgical strike conducted by Indian Army on the terror launchpads along the LoC. While Vicky was lauded for his stupendous performance in the war drama Uri managed to become a blockbuster hit and raked in over Rs. 200 crores at the box office.

