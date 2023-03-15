Vicky Kaushal, Sanya-Fatima, Meghna Gulzar look comfy in casuals at Sam Bahadur wrap party; See PICS

Sam Bahadur, the highly anticipated autobiographical drama which features National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is one of the most promising upcoming projects in Hindi cinema. The shooting of the highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar has finally reached its completion. After wrapping up the shooting of Sam Bahadur the makers held a wrap party in Mumbai on Tuesday night, which was attended by director Meghna, lead star cast Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya-Fatima, Meghna Gulzar attend Sam Bahadur wrap party

The low-key wrap party of the much-awaited film was attended by leading man Vicky Kaushal, female leads Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, director Meghna Gulzar, and the rest of the cast and crew members of the project. The Sam Bahadur team members opted for casual outfits as they arrived at the wrap party of the project, and posed for pictures together.

Check out the pictures from the Sam Bahadur wrap party, below:

Sam Bahadur team members' looks for the night

Vicky Kaushal, who is set to play the titular character Sam Bahadur aka Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film, looked dapper as always in a black hooded pullover. The talented actor completed his look with a pair of blue distressed trousers and a black cap. Sanya Malhotra, who is set to play Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw, looked gorgeous in a white ruffled off-shoulder dress, which she paired with a messy bun, minimal accessories, dewy makeup, and a pair of heels.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is playing the role of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, looked glamorous in a black and white striped, off-shoulder dress. She completed her look with a black statement belt, minimal accessories, a free hairdo, and simple make-up. Director Meghna Gulzar, on the other hand, opted for a green anarkali kurta and a free hairdo as she attended the party.

