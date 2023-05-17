Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan recreate Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, get us excited for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors kickstarted the promotions of the film with a bang and released the trailer in Mumbai. It was indeed quite a fun event. Well, yesterday on Vicky’s birthday, the makers decided to give all the fans a return gift and released the first song, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the film which is a romantic number and celebrates the love of Kapil and Somya. Today, the actor shared yet another reel with Sara and gave us a glimpse of their off-screen chemistry as well.

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan recreate Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of him and Sara Ali Khan recreating their first song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. In the video, we can see Vicky looking dapper in an all-denim look. He is wearing a ripped denim jacket over a white tee that he has paired over blue denim. He has completed his look with white coloured sneakers. The begins with him sitting on a chair. He then gets up and goes towards Sara who looks gorgeous in an all-red attire. Their off-screen chemistry will surely melt your hearts and of course to add to that we have Arijit Singh’s melodious voice.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently on French Riviera as she made her Cannes 2023 debut. The actress stunned in a traditional look and wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ivory lehenga.

Talking about her work front, Apart from Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Murder Mubarak in which she will be sharing the screen space with Karisma Kapoor and it is going to be a crime thriller. She has Ae Watan Mere Watan too, in her kitty.

