Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan surprise fans as they watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Don’t miss the audience review

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally out in the theatres. The stars have been on a promotional spree for the past few weeks and are traveling from city to city to interact with their fans. These two were in Delhi yesterday and it looks like today they visited a theatre to surprise their fans in the middle of the show and check their reaction as to how are they liking the film. Scroll down to hear what the fans have to say about this Laxman Utekar film.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal visit a theatre in Delhi

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein we see him along with his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan arriving at a theatre in Delhi. Sara looks gorgeous in a white-colored sharara set. Vicky, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black tee that he layered with a black and white jacket. Both the stars can be seen greeting the audience, waving at them, and then getting into the auditorium to share their excitement with their fans. They even ask the audience if they like the film or not and the entire theatre cheers in happiness and admit that they are loving the film.

Check it out:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The Laxman Utekar directorial is the story of a married couple Somya and Kapil who are head over heels in love initially but there comes a situation due to which these two are headed for a divorce.

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar’s ambitious project, Sam Bahadur. He will be playing the titular role and this film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has Murder Mubarak with Karisma Kapoor. She has Ae Watan Mere Watan and a few other projects in her kitty.